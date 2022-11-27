Ruth E. Brubaker, 92, of Lititz, and formerly of Lancaster; died peacefully on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Landis Homes. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Ella Moyer Buchen. Ruth was the loving wife of the late Raymond S. Brubaker who died in November of 2012.
In her early years Ruth helped her husband on the family farm in East Hempfield Township; she and her husband also were part of the first maintenance staff at Lancaster Farm and Home Center and continued to faithfully work there for 38 years. She was an active and faithful member of the former Erisman Mennonite Church, Manheim, which is now known as Crossings Community Church. She enjoyed being a part of the 40-60's traveling group, comprised of members from the Lancaster and surrounding communities, that experienced special sight-seeing trips each year. Her interests included collecting glass and ceramic open salt dishes, reading, and traveling to northern Pennsylvania to enjoy the beauty of the mountains. She had a deep passion for her family and cherished the time she could spend with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving is a son, Ray A. husband of Kathleen Brubaker of Mount Joy, two daughters: Cheryl K. wife of Ronald Buser of Thomasville, Lucy M. Brubaker of East Petersburg, four grandchildren: Kari, Daryl, Nolan, Sara, seven great-grandchildren, and two sisters: Reba wife of Richard Metzler of Manheim, Rachel Stichter of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Preceding her in death is a brother, Clyde M. Buchen.
Funeral services for Ruth will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Erisman Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to Landis Homes Communities, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com