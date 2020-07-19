Ruth E. Broderick, 93, of Lancaster, PA, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was the widow of Albert Grimm and beloved wife of 37 years to the late Frank J. Broderick, Jr., who passed away in July 2018. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Arthur C. and Florence E. Lease Zecher.
Ruth was a superb homemaker with exquisite taste and flair. In years past, she taught ballroom dance for Arthur Murray Studios, aerobic instruction with "Figurifics," and worked as a secretary for the RCA Corporation. She was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. Ruth volunteered at Lancaster General Hospital where she served as President of LGH United Auxiliary from 1969-71. She was an active member of the Cotillion Club, member of Conestoga Country Club, loyal supporter of Long's Park Foundation and the Lancaster SERTOMA Club with her husband Frank. She loved to entertain, dance, and share wonderful times with her many friends, family, and cherished pets.
Ruth is survived by her stepdaughters, all of Harrisburg: Kathleen B. Denton, C. Robyn Broderick, and J. Kimberly Broderick, married to Michael Bowers.
Burial will be private; the family plans to host a celebration of Ruth's life, date to be announced. Ruth's stepdaughters thank the staff of Country Meadows of Lancaster and Lifesong Hospice & Palliative Care for their compassionate and respectful care. Friends who wish to remember Ruth are invited to make memorial gifts to the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development: schreiberpediatric.org, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603, (717) 393-0425. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
