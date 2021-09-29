Ruth E. Bowman, 75, of 507 Sandmine Rd., New Holland, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Hickory House. Her husband, Walter L. Bowman, survives. They would have celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary in October.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late John Mark and Sarah Elizabeth (Jones) Frederick.
Ruth was an L.P.N., working at the Chester County Hospital.
She was a member of the Boyertown Mennonite Church and enjoyed reading and bowling.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three step-children: Cheryl Jackson, Angela Lui, Shawn Bowman, all of Tucson, AZ, four step-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, and two siblings: John Mark Frederick, Jr., Lansdale and Sarah Jane Stauffer, Mertztown.
She was preceded in death by three siblings: Daniel Paul Frederick, Rhoda Arlene Weiseman, and Mary Emma Frederick.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Boyertown Mennonite Church, 275 Mill St., Boyertown, PA 19512 with Pastor Nelson Shenk officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland and at the church on Saturday from 10 – 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church, address above. Online condolences may be offered at www.beckfuneral.com