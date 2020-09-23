Ruth E. "Bonnie" Beecher, 96, of West Hempfield Twp., passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Charles and Mabel Nonemacher Harple. She worked in the nursing department of LGH from 1970 until her retirement in 1987. Bonnie was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, and a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII and the Korean Conflict. Bonnie enjoyed golfing, reading and playing cards.
She is survived by one son: Greg P. Beecher, West Hempfield Twp. She was the last of her immediate family. Bonnie was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
The Graveside Service and entombment will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park Mausoleum on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Military Honors will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com