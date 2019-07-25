Ruth Dorothy Cattell, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Luther Acres. Born in Mahanoy City, PA she was the daughter of the late George C. Boner and Laura D. Reese Boner. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth DiPietro.
Ruth graduated from Mahanoy City HS. She met her husband, George Mervine Cattell, and moved to Lancaster where they enjoyed 68 years of marriage. Mrs. Cattell volunteered at the Lancaster Public Library for 20 years. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed Jeopardy, craft shows, and playing piano, but most importantly time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, George M. Cattell, her daughter, Susan Ruth Cattell Chever (Thomas) of Lancaster, her son, George Matthew Cattell of East Petersburg, her four grandchildren, George Cattell, Laura Stumpf (Jeff), Christine Healy (Edward) and Elizabeth Chever; her two great-grandchildren, Melody Stumpf and Tyler Healy.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Lancaster Public Library, 125 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
