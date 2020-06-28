On Monday, June 22, 2020, Ruth "Dolly" Seifred was collected by her beloved parents, the late Burns and Florence McKinney, to take her to heaven to meet Jesus and look upon the face of our loving God.
She retired from NTN-BCA. Dolly was an avid Eagles and Penn State Football fan. She loved going fishing and playing poker. Dolly was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. She was loved by her friends, family, and will be dearly missed.
Dolly is survived by her beloved niece, Joey Eddins, her nephew, Daryl B. Weaver, and numerous extended family.
Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of donations, please toast Dolly with her favorite beverage, Stroh's Beer.
