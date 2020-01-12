Ruth Detweiler, 84, of Landis Homes, Lititz, died on January 6, 2020. She was born on September 26, 1935 in West Liberty, Ohio to David and Olive (Hartzler) Kauffman. Ruth will be dearly missed by her husband of 62 years, Lowell; her children Cheryl (Brent) Kaufman of Lancaster and Steven (Barbara) Detweiler of Akron; and her granddaughter Maria Detweiler of Lancaster.
For many of us who knew Ruth and her interests, these words come to mind: flowers, family, mental health, crafts, advocate, volunteering, listener, and travel.
Ruth grew up on a farm in western Ohio, the only daughter with five brothers. Is it any wonder she became a tomboy playing softball, hide and seek among the hay bales in the barn, and milking her favorite cow by hand? She never hesitated to argue that Guernsey cows are better than Holsteins! She was also her mother's primary helper around the house, and participated in youth activities at her home church, South Union Mennonite.
After she graduated from West Liberty High School, Ruth attended Goshen College in Goshen, Indiana and graduated in 1957 with a degree in Elementary Education. She and Lowell married in 1957 and entered their first term of service as teachers in a two-room schoolhouse with Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) in Newfoundland, Canada. They returned to Ruth's home community where Cheryl was born, and Steve was adopted into their family. The family had many adventures while living in Tanzania, East Africa for Ruth and Lowell's second term of service with MCC from 1968-1971.
When they returned from East Africa, they settled in Akron, Pennsylvania where Ruth became hostess at MCC headquarters and then served as Global Family Program Coordinator for 14 years.
Ruth found herself drawn to numerous volunteer involvements such as Contact, Encounter, and Hospice CPE (Clinical Pastoral Education) in several local hospitals. She was a committed member of Akron Mennonite Church where she served various terms on the Pastoral Team, Congregational Life, and Christian Education Committees and Church Council.
Ruth loved nature, especially flowers and snow, and she delighted in creating beauty with her hands. She prized her flower gardens and enjoyed sharing the splendor of their abundance with others. There were always colorful vases of fresh flowers from her garden all over her home. She also enjoyed crafting of all sorts: knitting, quilling, crocheting, and Scherenschnitte to name a few. She was a talented seamstress, and one of the treasures she created was her daughter's wedding dress.
From her own experience with depression, Ruth had a special passion for assisting people dealing with mental illness/health concerns. As a result, Ruth and Lowell founded No Longer Alone Ministries (NLAM) to provide support and services to individuals with mental illness and their families. Ruth also served many years on the Philhaven board of directors. She spent countless hours listening to others with compassion, acceptance and love.
For her years of commitment to mental health advocacy, Ruth was honored with two meaningful accolades. In 2002, she received a GOAL – Go On And Live – Award given to ten volunteers nationwide. In 2004, she was recognized by the Fulton Opera House with their "Women Who Care Award." Both were presented to individuals who made a significant difference in their community.
Family members who preceded Ruth's death include an infant son, Douglas Keith; her parents, David and Olive Kauffman of West Liberty, OH; and a brother, Dale Kauffman of Zanesfield, OH. In addition to her immediate family, her living siblings include brothers; Joe (Alona) Kauffman, Warren (Elma) Kauffman and Ken (Jane) Kauffman all of West Liberty, Ohio and Harold Kauffman of Tucson, AZ; sister-in-law Irene Kauffman, West Liberty, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 18 at Akron Mennonite Church. An informal visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm Friday, January 17 at the Landis Homes Westview Community Room.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be designated in Ruth's memory to Landis Communities for No Longer Alone Family Support Group or Landis Homes for the Caring Fund. Gifts may be mailed to 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
