Ruth Constance (Marshall) Yorgey was born October 19, 1925, to William Herbert Marshall and Margaret Grace (Fales) Marshall near Boston, Massachusetts. With three older brothers, she was doted on by her father who called her his "grand" daughter. She was always very close to her mother. She began playing the piano at the age of eight and loved playing her whole life.
After graduating from Somerville High School in 1943, Ruth got a B.A. in Math from Tufts University in 1947.
On June 19, 1948, Ruth married Richard (Dick) Sheldon Yorgey. They bought their first home in Ephrata, PA, where Ruth became a mother to Brian Marshall (1950), Richard Sheldon Jr. (1952), and Peter Scott (1954). She often said it was "the best job I ever had." After Dick's death in 2005, Ruth moved to Ephrata Manor where she enjoyed living with friends and then to Sunrise of Chevy Chase (MD) in 2018 to be near family.
Ruth grew up a faithful church goer, but in June 1956 she wrote that she realized that Jesus loved her personally and looked forward to being with Him someday. She peacefully passed from this life and into His presence on November 8, 2022.
Her sons and spouses, now of Corvallis, OR, Washington, DC, and Cambridge, MA, remember her as the best, most loving mother, and her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless friends and caregivers remember her as a compassionate, kind and grateful woman right up until her last days. They will always carry her in their hearts.
A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held on April 22, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at Grace Point Church, 110 Durlach Rd., Ephrata, PA.
