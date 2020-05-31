Ruth Carol Strassburger Strasbaugh was called from this life on the evening of May 1st at 9 pm. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles E. Strasbaugh, three children: Charles E.Strasbaugh, Jr., Mark D. Strasbaugh, and Cheryl Strasbaugh Neubert. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Joshua R. Neubert, Kathryn E. Kovorik, Benjamin C. Neubert, Jessie P. Fry, and Charles E. Strasbaugh III, and one great-grandchild, Vivian E. Neubert. In addition, she is also survived by her sister, C. Clarice Steedle and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth, the daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Ernst Strassburger, was born in Woodhaven, Queens, New York. She graduated from Franklin K. Lane High School, Brooklyn, New York, in 1946. Following graduation, Ruth attended Ursinus College in Collegeville, PA where she met her husband, Charles and graduated in 1949 with a B.A. degree in English. On July 30th, 1950, Ruth and Charles were married at St. Paul's, Wolf's Church, in York County, PA. The ceremony was led by her uncle, Dr. Elmer G. Homrighausen, Dean of the Princeton Theological Seminary, as well as Dr. E. V. Strasbaugh, father of the groom, and pastor of St. Paul's.
Following the wedding, Ruth taught at Manheim Central Elementary School in Lancaster while Charles began his studies at Lancaster Theological Seminary. After their first year at seminary, they were assigned as interim to Solomon's, Keller's Church in Bedminster, PA. There, Ruth organized the congregation's vacation church school and provided leadership for their Youth Ministry. In 1953, they moved to Grantville where Charles was pastor of the Blue Ridge Charge. Here, Ruth continued to be a church leader; teaching church school classes, leading a women's guild and participating in the church choir. Ruth continued her leadership role in subsequent pastorates over the next 20 years.
While at Bethany UCC in Ephrata, Ruth furthered her education, receiving an M.Ed. from Millersville University and becoming a Reading Specialist for the Ephrata Area School District for over 20 years until her retirement in 1993. She simultaneously fulfilled many leadership responsibilities at Bethany while teaching full time and being a loving mother and wife for 19 years there. Upon retirement, Ruth and Charles moved to Lansdale, PA to be closer to their children and grandchildren where they spent many happy years.
Ruth will be missed for her unconditional love of others and willingness and expertise at being a good listener. Her many talents will continue to live on in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Council for American Indian Ministries at 1515 E. 23rd Street Minneapolis, MN 55404.