Ruth C. Stetler, formerly of Lititz and Manheim passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at The Gardens at Stevens. Ruth celebrated her 100th birthday this past February 29th. Born in Lancaster on February 29, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Gertrude Hollis Wagner. She was the wife of Ralph R. "Bud" Stetler, Jr. who preceded her in death.
Ruth graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. Ruth had worked at Armstrong as a young lady before having a family. She was a long time member of Long Memorial UM Church. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, hiking, traveling, especially to Florida.
Ruth is survived by her sons, Michael H., husband of Carol of Lancaster and R. Roy Stetler of Lititz; daughters, Shirley C. Cornell of White Plains, MD and Mary L. Stetler of Manheim; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Victoria and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Wagner and daughter-in-law, Beth Marie Bomberger Stetler.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth's Graveside Services on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11AM at Boehm's UM Cemetery, 13 W. Boehm's Rd., Willow Street, PA. with Pastor David Hefner officiating. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Lancaster & Conestoga
A living tribute »