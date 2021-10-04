Ruth C. Belock
Ruth C. Belock, 77, of Lancaster, formerly of Vestal, NY, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Pleasant View Retirement Community.
She was born in Beaverdale to the late John and Agnes (Tokavcik) Burkey.
Ruth was a medical records assistant for the Department of Corrections at SCI-Graterford, and previously worked for Woolworth Distribution Center. She was a graduate of Consolidated School of Business. She enjoyed reading, baking, and shopping. Most of all she enjoyed being with her children. She was extremely generous and continued to give until the very end.
Ruth is survived by two daughters, Roberta J., wife of Christopher McCann of Lancaster, Rosalyn A., wife of Jeff Sensenig of Shillington and her brother John Burkey of Streetsboro, OH.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John J. Belock, III; a grandson, Timothy Kaim; a sister, Ellen Burkey and a brother, Dennis Burkey.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 6 to 7 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron, followed by a prayer service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania, 919 Walnut Street #700, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107-5237.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.