Ruth B. Wilson, 92, formerly from Abington, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Lancaster where she was a resident since 2004. She was born October 13, 1927, in Lancaster and was the daughter of Isaac and Lucy Bucher Bair. Ruth was married for 56 years to the late Frederick S. Wilson, M.D., who died in 2007.
She was a 1945 graduate of McCaskey High School and a 1949 graduate of Dickinson College, Carlisle, PA, where she was a member of Phi Beta Pi and Wheel and Chain. The majority of her adult life was spent in Abington, PA, where she was an active member of Abington Presbyterian Church, International Questers, Wyncote Women's Club, and spent many hours volunteering at Abington Memorial Hospital.
In 2004, Ruth returned to Lancaster to reside at Homestead Village. She became a member at Church of the Apostles in 2005. Ruth enjoyed music, playing bridge, traveling and vacationing in Ocean City NJ, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three daughters:Karen, wife of R. Brett Super, Mt. Pleasant, SC; Susan, wife of Harry Fox, Lancaster, PA; Anne, wife of David Lloyd, also of Lancaster, PA. Ruth had four granddaughters: Elizabeth Elmore, M.D., Jennifer McDonald, Katherine Cohen, and Amanda Kornhauser. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren.
The service and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made in Ruth's memory to Schreiber Pediatrics, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603, and to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Please visit Ruth's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »