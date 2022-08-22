Ruth B. White, 93, of Lancaster went home to be with her Lord on August 18, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born on October 18, 1928 in New Danville, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Brenneman. Ruth is survived by her husband, Clair. They celebrated 67 years of marriage on March 16.
Ruth was a member of Living Light Mennonite Church. She enjoyed gardening, working at Central Market, keeping her grandchildren, her flowers, and volunteering at Columbia Re-Uzit Shop.
In addition to her husband, she will be greatly missed by her children; Lois Smith, Ruthie (Magdy) Mikhail, Martha (Dale) Hershey, Daniel (Sarah) White and John (Marcia) White, 11 grandchildren, 4 great- grandchildren, and three brothers; John, Paul, and Elvin. She was preceded in death by brothers; Melvin, Clair, and Wilmer.
A celebration of Ruth's life will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11 AM at Living Light Mennonite Church, 2625 Safe Harbor Road, Washington Boro, PA. Friends may visit with family from 10 AM until the time of service.
Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
