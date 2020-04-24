Ruth B. Weaver, age 96, of Ephrata, formerly of Lancaster and Soudersburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, at Fairmount Homes, after a period of declining health. In a mere two weeks she would have turned 97.
Born in Paradise on May 5, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Phares and Cora Hershey Buckwalter. She was the wife of the late Roy M. Weaver and the late J. Robert Ruhl.
Ruth was a member of Mellinger Mennonite Church. She worked many years at Dutch Haven Amish Stuff, Inc. as Gift Shop manager, buyer, and decorator. She collected miniature pitchers, and loved to read and travel. She enjoyed traveling to Mexico with her husband, where they hosted guests from the United States and Canada, and entertained them in their condo.
Ruth is survived by her granddaughter, Dawn M. Darling (Timothy) and her son-in-law, Paul L. Garber. Her daughter, Mary Anne Ruhl Garber, passed away in 2008 in an accident.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, April 28, at 11 a.m. in the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery, Cherry Hill Road, Paradise. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522.
A living tribute »