Ruth B. Weaver, 96, of Landisville, our beloved mother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 19, 2021 at UPMC Lititz, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Vincent P. Weaver and the daughter of the late William and Ruth Sharp Beppler. Ruth was a member of Grace Baptist Church and loved sharing God's word with children, as was evidenced through her many Good News Clubs and Release Times that she hosted in her home. Some of her happiest moments were spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as spending time with her church family and friends. She was a graduate of JP McCaskey High School and volunteered at the Water Street Rescue Mission.
Ruth leaves behind her children: Robert and his wife Velma Weaver; William and his wife Debbie Weaver; Linda and her husband Joseph Dukes and Ruthie and her husband Jess Johnson. Her grandchildren: Timothy Weaver; Kerri Petersheim; Melody Young; Nathan Weaver; Joseph Dukes; Marcus Weaver; Sandy Le; Sarah Noland, and twenty great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother: Robert Beppler and her sister: Martha Beppler.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday, May 5, at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. There will be no viewing, however, relatives will greet guests from 10:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Masks and social distancing will be required in accordance with CDC COVID-19 Guidelines. To view the livestream of the service, go to: gbclancaster.org beginning at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in remembrance of Ruth to: Grace Baptist Church or Child Evangelism Fellowship of Lancaster, 5307 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com