Ruth B. (Risser) Hershey, 100, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born in Warwick Twp., to Jacob and Edna (Buchen) Risser in 1919, and grew up on the Risser farm with her 9 siblings, who preceded her in death. Ruth celebrated her 100th birthday this past July.
Ruth married Elwood D. Hershey in 1938 and spent much of her married life maintaining a welcoming home, serving as a lifetime deacon at Lititz Church of the Brethren, and raising 5 children: Etta Jean (Harold) Kern, Orpha (Peter) Lewis, Dan (Caroline) Hershey, Barbara (Alan) Platt and JoLynn (Lewie) Shine. She is survived by her 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Elwood, daughter Barbara Hershey Platt, sons-in-law Harold Kern and Peter Lewis, and a granddaughter, Deborah Lynn Kern.
One of the great joys of Ruth's life was volunteering at the Village Center at Brethren Village where she and Elwood retired. She could be found there most Tuesdays and Thursdays selling stamps and sharing stories and laughs with the other residents. The family would like to thank Brethren Village and its employees for providing the wonderful, safe environment in which she thrived for so many years.
Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at Brethren Village, Wolfe Auditorium, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 1543, at 2PM, on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
