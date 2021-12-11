Ruth B. Nauman, 102, of Lititz, PA, peacefully went to be with Jesus while in her sleep on Wednesday evening, December 8, 2021 at United Zion Retirement Community. Born in Warwick Twp., she was the daughter of the late Levi and Mabel Buckwalter Brubaker. She was the wife of Elam P. Nauman for 60 years prior to his passing in 2002.
Ruth was a faithful member of Lititz Mennonite Church where she taught children’s Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She also served on the visiting committee and helped to plan mother and daughter banquets. In addition to her church, she was devoted to her family. In the early years of their marriage, she worked to support her young family during World War II while her husband was off serving in alternative service. Although Ruth was foremost a homemaker, she was employed part time by the former Kline’s Candy in the village of Lexington creating beautifully decorated coconut Easter eggs. In addition to being active in the Brunnerville community, she enjoyed visiting family and taking rides in the country.
She is survived by three children, Nancy J. Eby Weaver of Lititz, Joyce E., wife of Gerald Whisler, of Elizabethtown, and Daryl E., husband of Cena Frey Nauman, of Millersville; six grandchildren, Clair Eby, Sandy Fahnestock, Janelle Groff, Julie Fainter, Dawn Eby, and Jeff Whisler; five great grandchildren; and a sister, Alta Bucher of Lititz. Ruth also welcomed into the family seven step grandchildren; 18 step great grandchildren; and 11 step great great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Clyde Eby and Floyd Weaver; and three siblings, an infant sister Edith, Clarence Brubaker, and Grace Summy.
Ruth’s family extends a big “Thank you” to the staff at United Zion Retirement Community for the loving care provided for Ruth.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the benevolent fund of United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »