Ruth B. Breneman, 93, formerly of Washington Boro, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Pleasant View Communities. She was the wife of the late Amos W. Breneman, who passed away in 1993. She was born in Clay Township, daughter of the late John H. and Mary Wenger Burkholder. Ruth was a homemaker and contributed much to the family farm for many years. She was a member of Habecker Mennonite Church. In later years, she volunteered at the Columbia Re-Uzit Shop. Ruth enjoyed time with her family and cooking.
She is survived by her five children: J. Earl (Connie) Breneman, Columbia; Karen S. (Paul) Miller, Elizabethtown; James L. (Renee) Breneman, Mountville; Nelson R. (Valerie) Breneman, Washington Boro and Carol A. Breneman, Washington Boro. Eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Two brothers: Paul A. Burkholder, Ephrata and Glenn (Phoebe) Burkholder, Washington Boro. One sister: Jean Zimmerman Alvisi, Stevens. One sister-in-law: Lois Burkholder, Washington Boro. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Janice E. Breneman; infant brother: Irwin W. Burkholder and an infant sister: Doris E. Burkholder. Three brothers: J. Clyde, Ezra W. and Raymond W. Burkholder.
The family would like to thank Melynda Hasselbach for being a wonderful caregiver and friend to their Mom. Also, to everyone at Pleasant View Communities and Hospice for All Seasons, for their compassionate care.
The Funeral Service will be held at Habecker Mennonite Church, 451 Habecker Church Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday, APRIL 19, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and also on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Habecker Mennonite Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »