Ruth B. Bair, age 91, of Kinzers, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Maple Farms, Akron. She was the wife of the late Ralph K. Bair, Jr. who died in 2015. Born in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late J. Rankin and Elnora Stumbaugh Buterbaugh.
Ruth was a member of Leacock Presbyterian Church. Serving as Trustee and Elder. She had worked in banking at State Bank of Paradise. Also, Antiques and Collectibles.
Surviving are 2 children: James, husband of Sandra Ziemer Bair of Lancaster, Karen Cummings of Kinzers, 4 grandchildren, Molly (Derek Colton), Ellyn (Brian Clements), Kevin (Tara), Justin (Christina) and 4 great-grandchildren. Also, constant companion dog, Rusty. She was preceded in death by a son, Edwin D. Bair, sisters; Rhoda, Lucetta, Alverta, and brother, Rankin.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »