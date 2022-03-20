Ruth Anne Townsend, 78, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Oliver R. and Anna Mae Hurst.
Ruth Anne had been a hairstylist and had owned her own salon for many years in the Washington, DC area. She had also lived for some time in Hollywood, CA where she had worked in the hairstyling department for 20th Century Fox Studios, where she worked on several well-known movies such as the original Planet of The Apes.
A very talented artist in many areas Ruth Anne made her own jewelry, painted in oils and acrylics, and enjoyed drawing. She also had designed very intricate custom landscape deck designs.
Ruth Anne is survived by her daughter: Sonia married to Thomas Rapp of Reinholds; her four grandchildren: Kayla, Anthony, Shane and Enzo; her great grandson Talon, and by her sister-in-law, JoAnne Hurst. Ruth Anne had four stepsisters as well. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Hurst.
