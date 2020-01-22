Ruth Anna Fischer Warburton, age 80, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at home after a long illness. Ruth was born February 10, 1939 in Oneida, New York, the daughter of John and Gladys Durant Fischer. She attended secondary school in Verona, New York, and received her Baccalaureate degree in nursing from the University of Rochester.
Ruth enjoyed a long career in nursing, including as a visiting nurse in Rochester, NY, in Wilmington, DE, in Chester County, PA and for the Frontier Nursing Service in Hyden, KY. Ruth also served the community as a home school coordinator for the Avon Grove School District. She ended her nursing career in central PA with the Crippled Children's Hospital in Elizabethtown and the Hershey Medical Center.
In 1965, Ruth married Edward Warburton of Sherrill, NY. Ruth and Ed lived in West Grove, Pennsylvania where their two sons, John Edward and Paul Michael were born. In 1985, Ruth moved with her family to Elizabethtown where she and Ed co-founded Warburton Greenhouses.
Ruth was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elizabethtown, where she was a faithful and long-time choir member. She was also active in the Elizabethtown Women's Club. Ruth loved to travel, especially to the Delaware and New Jersey beaches. She also enjoyed far away adventures to England, Alaska, California and Florida.
Surviving besides her husband are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Paul and Brenda Warburton and John Warburton of Elizabethtown; two grandsons, Graham and Gabriel Warburton; and one sister and brother-in-law, Shirley Fischer and Jerome Engel of San Rafael, CA.
To her friends and family, Ruth was loved and known for her exceptional kindness and generosity. She was a wonderful listener, accepting and supportive to so many people whose lives she touched. She was a great homemaker and the stable core for her family and community of friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 East High Street, Elizabethtown, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Shenks Community Cemetery also in Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to the Music Fund of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. Please visit Ruth Anna Fischer Warburton's memorial page at www.boyer-elizabethtown.com. Friends and family are invited to leave fond memories of Ruth on the webpage.
Arrangements entrusted to Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Elizabethtown.
