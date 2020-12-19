Ruth Ann Wood, 86, formerly of Little Britain, recently a resident of Willow Valley, passed on December 16, 2020 after a brief illness. She was a victim of COVID 19. Ruth Ann was the daughter of the late Owen H. and Edna A. Groff. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jesse Wood and a foster son, Dat T. Tran.
Ruth Ann was a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed being with her children and their families and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children: Cindy Lou wife of Douglas Tanner of New Providence; Jesse James husband of Patricia (Townley) Wood of Little Britain; Edna Sue wife of Robert Rose of Lititz; Linda Jo wife of Ronald Bolt; Jeffery Owen husband of Tammy (Dickel) Wood; Thanh husband of Lisa (Charles) Tran, all of Little Britain, Nottingham, PA. Ruth Ann was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was also survived by 8 siblings, Ione wife of the late John Gardner of Willow Street; Owen H., Jr. husband of Rose Mary (Gingrich) Groff of Quarryville; David husband of Pam (Tarr) Groff of Albuquerque, NM; Phillip C. Groff of North East MD.; Norma Jean Sapp of Willow Street; Abigail wife of Mark King of Lancaster; Patricia wife of Dr. Gary Wright of Millersville; Pamela wife of Brian Jones of Ronks, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
After graduating from high school Ruth Ann was a busy mother of 5 and then began her career with the United States Postal Service. First as a rural carrier and finally as a Postmaster. She served at Nottingham and Parkesburg, PA as well as many other locations. She also served as an officer of the National League of Postmasters during her postal career.
Ruth Ann was a woman of strong faith and was a very active member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren. She served her community in many capacities. They included the Women's Fellowship at Mechanics Grove, as a member of the Fulton Grange, the Southern Lancaster County Historical Society, and the Quaker Ladies of Eastland Meeting House. She was a very active volunteer for such organizations as Meals on Wheels, LOVE, Inc, Visiting Angles, and most recently as a driver for Willow Valley.
Ruth Ann loved to travel and visited many world destinations during her lifetime. Her most recent trips where to Australia, Africa, and last year, Egypt.
She also loved her Willow Valley home and community of friends and enjoyed spending time with her companion of the last few years, Jim Yinger.
She was an avid card player and enjoyed playing golf over the years. She was a very loving, caring and giving person. She loved life and felt very blessed to have had a full and wonderful life.
In the coming year, we will join to celebrate Ruth Ann's life, when COVID is no longer a threat.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Ruth Ann's name to one of the following, Eastland Friends Cemetery Association, c/o Clark Coates, 51 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Nottingham, PA 19362; to Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA 17566; or to the Humanity Gifts Registry, P.O. Box 835, Philadelphia, PA 19105.