Ruth Ann Shaffer, 89, of Neffsville, passed away at Ephrata Community Hospital on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. She was born in Pequea Township to the late James Edwin and Josephine (Singleton) Booth. Ruth shared 47 years of marriage with her husband Russell C. Shaffer before his passing in 2000.
Ruth worked at RCA for 19 years before going back to school to complete her GED, and then graduate from Millersville State College at age 36. She worked as a graphic arts teacher for Harrisburg School District until retiring at age 55. She took care of Russell until his death in 2000, and then was a substitute teacher for IU-13.
She was an active member of Long Memorial United Methodist Church, was involved in Neffsville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, and a volunteer at the Boettcher House. Ruth enjoyed swimming at Lititz Rec, walking at Park City and Longs Park, as well as bowling at the former Lancaster Lanes. She was an avid photographer with her own dark room, and she enjoyed painting, drawing and doing commercial artwork.
Ruth is survived by her two sons, Russell A. Shaffer of Brownstown, and Joseph J. Shaffer, Sr. of Brownstown; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren; as well as her sisters, Marie Price, wife of Aldus of Atglen, and Jane Wiggins of Chestertown, MD. In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Louise Walton in 2015, and her 6 siblings.
A viewing will take place from 10 to 11 AM, followed by funeral at 11 AM, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to VisionCorps, 244 N. Queen Street, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »