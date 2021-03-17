Ruth Ann Roschel, 69, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2021, with her loving family by her side. Born in West Chester, PA she was the daughter of the late Chester and Virginia (Pierson) Zercher. This July she would have celebrated her 48th wedding anniversary to the love of her life, Frank Roschel.
She was a devoted wife and mother that wanted nothing more than to care for her family. Her infectious smile will be remembered by all who knew her and her kind, generous spirit will be missed by many. Ruth Ann had a deep appreciation for the theater, dance, and Broadway. She was known to frequent the Fulton Theater. Some of her favorite shows recently included Hamilton, Wicked and CATS.
Her love will live on in her husband Frank, children: Nickie Madilia, wife of Joe, of Mount Joy, and Mike Roschel, husband of Gwen, of Boyerstown, and grandchildren: Chase, Leah, and Brooke. She was preceded in passing by her parents and brother, Chet Zercher.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, heart.org, or the Fulton Theatre, thefulton.org/support.
