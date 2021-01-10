Ruth Ann Rinehimer, 96, of Lititz, PA passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Born in Dorrance Township, PA she was the daughter of the late Anna (Kanaske) and John Swartz. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Rinehimer who passed in 2001.
Ruth was a graduate of Fairview High School. Prior to retirement, Ruth worked for Revlon in Edison, NJ for over 20 years. Ruth was an active member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz. Ruth was a member of the Silver Liners and the Women's Prayer and Bible Study Groups. She enjoyed reading and staying active as well as gardening. Most of all, Ruth cherished spending time with her family. Her generous heart will be missed by all who knew her. She left a legacy of love behind.
Ruth is survived by her children: Jeffrey P. Rinehimer (Rita) of Lititz, David J. Rinehimer (Felicia) of Bedminster, NJ; grandchildren: J. Paul Rinehimer, Jr. (Megan) of Tacoma, WA, Jared A. Rinehimer (Kristin) of Malden, MA, Sarah M. Kirchner (Mat) of Denmark, Amanda R. Rinehimer of Bedminster, NJ, and David J. Rinehimer, Jr. (Rebekah) of Martinsville, NJ; great-grandchildren: Zachary and Lilah Rinehimer, Madeline and Mathew John Kirchner, Maxwell and Oliver Rinehimer and one on the way. She is also survived by several nieces and a few great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Carl Swartz, Virginia Helinski, Stanley Swartz, Geraldine Daubert as well as an infant sister, Rita Swartz.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543. The funeral will be live-streamed at www.stjameslititz.org. Friends and family will be received from 3PM until 5PM on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 4:30PM. Interment will be private at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Zion Benevolent Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com