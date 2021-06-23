Ruth Ann Messner of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, and a former resident of Ephrata, passed away on June 19, aged 89 years.
Ruth Ann was born in 1931, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Arthur James Davies and Phyllis Leona (Frazier) Davies. Reared in nearby Mt. Lebanon, PA, she attended public schools there, graduating in 1949. A partial scholarship from the local PTA and money saved by her aunt helped her attend Pennsylvania State University, from where she graduated in 1953 with a B.S. degree in Secondary Education. After student teaching in Williamsport, she was assigned to Christiana's high school. Teaching junior and senior high school students, her subjects were Geography and History. She remained friends with a number of her former students for more than 60 years.
In 1956 she left teaching to marry and raise a family. A lifelong Penn State football fan, Ruth Ann also served as an officer in numerous civic organizations over the decades. These included the Ephrata Woman's Club, the Ephrata Hospital Auxiliary, the Ephrata Library, Penn State Alumni Club, and PTA. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. In the 1970's she performed in productions of the Actors' Company of Pennsylvania. She also sang with the Lan-Chester Chorus, and later the Grandview Singers.
Ruth Ann is survived by her sons, Craig Messner of Silver Spring, MD, and David V. Messner of Ephrata, and a grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, C. Irvin Messner, in February 2014.
A private memorial service and interment will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth Ann's memory may be made to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com