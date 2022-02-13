Ruth Ann (Hoover) Weaver, 75, of East Earl, passed away on February 9, 2022 in her residence.
Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Elam M. and Ruthanna (Good) Hoover.
She was the loving wife of the late Benjamin S. Weaver, with whom she married on May 20, 1967 and shared fifty years of marriage until the time of his passing on January 28, 2018.
Ruth Ann was a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church (Weaverland Con-ference). She was a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed sewing and quilting comforters for her grandchildren, making cards and completing puzzles.
Ruth Ann is survived by her children: Edwin H. husband of Carolyn (Sensenig) Weaver of Loyal, WI, Erma H. wife of Verlin Shirk of Manheim, PA, Ezra H. husband of Linda (Martin) Weaver of Romulus, NY, Eli H. husband of Naomi (Martin) Weaver of Loyal, WI, Eugene H. husband of Dorene (Garman) Weaver of Thorpe, WI, Eunice H. wife of Kevin Burkholder of Neillsville, WI, Elaine H. wife of Nathan Weaver of Carlisle, PA, Elvin H. Weaver of East Earl, PA and Earl H. husband of Roberta (Martin) Weaver of Loyal, WI. Also surviving are thirty-two grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, a brother: Elam G. Hoover and a brother-in-law: Rufus Musser.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by a sister: Mary Ella G. Musser.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:30 AM at Bowmansville Mennonite Church (Weaverland Con-ference), 980 Oaklyn Drive, Narvon, PA 17555 with Bishop Leon S. Zimmerman officiating. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Martindale Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Kindly omit flowers.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
