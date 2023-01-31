Ruth Ann Heisey, 77, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 23, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Verna Metzler Breneman. Ruth was the loving wife of the late James L. "Jim" Heisey.
She was a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School and the Reading School of Nursing. Ruth worked for the former St. Joseph Hospital, Lancaster as a registered nurse. She was a member of Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, Lititz. Ruth had a strong faith in Jesus and a heart to serve others in His name. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and spending time with her friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Surviving are three children; Joel husband of Natalie Heisey of Pittsburgh, Jolynn wife of Tweit Wickmann of Fort Myers, FL, and Michelle Zuercher of Lancaster, nine grandchildren, four brothers; David, Paul, J. Kenneth, and John Breneman, and three sisters, Janie Brubaker, Lois Sensenig, and Deb Stutzman. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jannah Heisey, and a brother, James Breneman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth Ann's Funeral service at Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, 419 Pierson Road, Lititz, on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Hess Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ruth's memory to Cru, PO Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862-8222. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com