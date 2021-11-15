Ruth Ann (Eshbach) Mann, 75, of Bluford, IL formerly of Washington Boro, PA, and Phoenix, AZ passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Myerstown Mennonite Home.
She was born in Lancaster, PA to the late Benjamin and Anna (Witmer) Eshbach and the wife of the late Joseph Mann who passed on in 1999.
Ruth Ann graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in 1963 and from the Licensed Practical Nurses Training in Lancaster. She worked in several medical care positions throughout her life.
She is survived by two step-daughters: Anita (Charles) Tripps of Indianapolis, IN and Susan Mosteller of AK. She is also survived by siblings: Dorothy Jean (Billy) Baltozer of Mount Joy, PA, Marlin (Irene) Eshbach of Danville, PA, Earl (Cheryl) Eshbach of Harrisonburg, VA, Mary Lois (William) Schueler of Crockett, KY, Wilmer (Wilma) Eshbach of Kell, IL, and Joyce (Jay) Miller of Arcadia, FL.
Funeral services will be held at Blue Rock Mennonite Church, 3457 Blue Rock Road, Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. Please omit flowers. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim in charge of arrangements.
