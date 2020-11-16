Ruth Ann Esh, 79, of Lancaster entered into the arms of Jesus with her family by her side on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was the wife of Jacob M. Esh; they just observed their 60th wedding anniversary.
She was born in Gap, PA and was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Hannah (Lantz) Stoltzfus.
She is survived by children, Martha (Douglas) Rohrer, Samuel (Susan), J. Donald (companion Angela), Douglas (Kelly). She also has 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren with another one expected in December. Also surviving is a sister, Susie King of Gap. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Chelsea Jane Yordy and 4 siblings, Leroy, Jonas, Anna Mary Huyard, and Elsie.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with Pastor John Smith officiating. Mom's favorite color was red so we request you wear colorful clothing to honor her. Friends may greet the family from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in the Pequea Brethren In Christ Church at 2:00 p.m.
Contributions may be made in Ruth Ann's honor to Grace Church at Willow Valley, 300 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
