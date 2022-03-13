Surrounded by her loving family, Ruth Ann DeLong, 84, of Quarryville, passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2022. She was born in Peach Bottom, daughter of the late Fred and Glannie Young. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joseph L. DeLong; her daughters Denise Lumarda (Joseph), Los Angeles; Donna Wiker, Kirkwood; Dawn Kreider (Mike), Kirkwood and son Joseph H. DeLong (Rhiannon), Kirkwood; she is also survived by her sister Janet Kingsley (Peter) and brother John Young. Ruth Ann was preceded in death by four sisters and five brothers. The family wants to give special thanks to her caregiver and angel, Mary Tamba.
Ruth Ann was the 1955 Solanco Fair Harvest Queen and a 1956 graduate of Solanco High School. After graduation she worked for Western Union of Lancaster. In 1958 she married Joe and settled down to be a farm wife. Her great talent in life was as a loving mother of 4, grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 3. She was lovingly known as the "baby whisperer" by her children as she had a special magic with small children. She was passionate about her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will all miss her greatly.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, PA 17563, with Pastor Tom Milligan Officiating. A Viewing will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Promise Foundation, Brandywine River Valley Hospice, 125 Bell Tower Lane, Suite 1B, Oxford, PA 19363.
