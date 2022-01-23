Ruth Ann (Brown) Anderson of Millersville, passed away on January 15, 2022, surrounded by her family. Ruth was born on July 4, 1938, in Kent City, Michigan, where her father was a Lutheran pastor. His ministry took Ruth to Oakland, Nebraska, and eventually to Braham, Minnesota. She attended St. Olaf College, then transferred and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1960 with a degree in medical technology. After graduation, she worked as a medical technology researcher at the university until 1967.
She met her husband of 53 years, Marshall, on a blind date. They married and moved to Millersville in 1968. She worked as a chemist at Warner Lambert in Lititz, as well as a part-time organist at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lancaster. Later, she served as a Lutheran Brotherhood agent, and eventually opened her own business as a Certified Financial Advisor, retiring in 2007.
Ruth was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church since 1968, serving in a variety of roles including teaching Bethel classes, playing in the bell choir, and establishing the Angel Wings ministry, which provided driving services for the elderly and those in need. She enjoyed traveling both in the U.S. and abroad, canoeing in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota, and camping with her family and her best friend, Phyllis.
Ruth is survived by her husband Marshall, three children; Jennifer Larkin (Shane) of Blacksburg, VA, Brian Anderson (Allison) of Alexandria, VA, and Kristi Raugh (Steve) of Willow Street, PA, and eight grandchildren: Matthew, Jeremy, and Kira Larkin; Genevieve and Georgia Anderson; Julie, Dana, and Adam Raugh. She was preceded in death by her parents Rev. Gilbert Brown and Martha (Nesbitt) Brown, sister Kathryn (Brown) Gust, brothers David Brown and Theodore Brown, and niece, Heidi Gust.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl St., Lancaster, PA 17603, on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2 PM, with a time for visitation beginning at 1 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in Ruth’s memory to Redeemer Lutheran Church at the above address. For online condolences visit: