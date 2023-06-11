Ruth Ann "Bird" Crasten, age 64, of Gap, PA, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 3, 2023. She was born in Gap, daughter of the late Charles Crasten & Ruth Miller Crasten Summers. In the past she had worked at Revere Tavern and Universal Restoration. She was always there to help anyone in need.
Surviving are siblings: Delphine wife of Michael Sweigart of White Horse, Myrna wife of David McGinnis of Lancaster, Charles Jr. husband of Virginia Martin Summers of Gap, Kevin husband of Donna Evans Crasten of Gap, half siblings: Joyce Middleton of Gap, Vaughn husband of Dawn Horner Summers of Leola. She was preceded in death by a brother Edward Summers.
A memorial service will take place at the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA on Thursday, June 15th at 11 a.m. with a calling time from 10 a.m. until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »