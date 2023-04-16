Ruth Ann (Arthur) Phillips, 87, of Masonic Village, formerly of Leola, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Born and raised in Plymouth, PA, Ruth was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Pearce) Arthur. She was predeceased by her brother James Arthur of Somerset, PA. Ruth was married in 1955 to Donald R. Phillips. They celebrated 63 years of marriage before Donald passed away in 2018.
Ruth moved to Lancaster in 1961 with her husband where they raised their family. Ruth and her husband owned and operated a family deli and convenience store, later working at Kenosha Transport and High Steel. Ruth was an avid gardener and had a great eye and skill at planting and growing flower beds. She loved birds and always enjoyed watching them at her many bird feeders. Ruth especially loved gathering with her family during the holiday season. Taking great pride in her holiday decorations and sharing her home with others, she could always tell you how many lights were on her Christmas tree. Ruth was especially proud of her sons Wayne and Kenneth; their business and golf accomplishments, and their families.
Predeceased by her husband Donald in 2018, she is survived by her sons Wayne Phillips and his wife Kathy Phillips of Bethlehem, PA, and Kenneth Phillips and his wife Rhonda Lord Phillips of Lancaster, PA, grandchildren Mary, Andrew, Grant and Reid, great-grandchildren Benjamin, Brooke, Maisie, Madelyn and Camille, loved ones Kurt, Shelby, Bridget, Jenna, and Kim Brubaker; her long-time caregiver.
Ruth was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church.
The family would like thank the nurses, aides, and all other staff at Masonic Village Evergreen Unit for their thoughtful, loving care in Ruth's last months.
A private Memorial Service will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tree of Life, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, or Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com