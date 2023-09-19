Ruth A. Wolgemuth, 96, formerly of Mastersonville, PA, went to her heavenly home on Saturday evening, September 16, 2023 at Brethren Village. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Daniel B. and Mabel I. (Getz) Smeltz. She was the wife of Paul H. Wolgemuth who passed in 2005.
A 1945 graduate of Manheim Township High School, Ruth was employed by the former R.C.A. plant in Lancaster and later by the Lititz Record. She was also employed by Hi-Line International of Elizabethtown until her retirement in 1997. She was a member of Chiques Church where she taught Sunday school for many years and served in the ministry of deacon along with her husband for 36 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed writing poetry as well as participating in Bible study groups and prayer ministries.
Her life was centered around her Lord and the church, as well as her family whom she dearly loved and with whom she enjoyed spending time.
Surviving are five children, Lester Wolgemuth of Lebanon, Janet, wife of the late Earl Myer, of Mountville, Jere Wolgemuth of Manheim, Karen Burke of New Smyrna Beach, FL, and Bonnie, wife of Dr. James Brophy-Ellison, of Oviedo, FL; two grandchildren, Isaac and Hannah Ellison, also of Oviedo; a sister Miriam Little of Ephrata; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Smeltz of Lititz. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sandra Jean Wolgemuth; and three siblings, Mildred Arndt, Irene Nolt, and Lester Smeltz.
The family expresses appreciation to the staff of Brethren Village and Hospice and Community Care for the excellent care given to Ruth.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the benevolent fund of Chiques Church or to the Good Samaritan Fund of Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit: www.spencefuneralservices.com.
