Ruth A. Turner, 89, of Akron, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Towne Centre at StoneRidge Retirement Living Community.
She was born in Denver to the late Norman and Mary (Kinderdine) Frankhouser and was the wife of the late Henry E. Turner.
She was a member of Reamstown Church of God.
Ruth was an examiner for Colebrook-Terry Manufacturing. She enjoyed cooking and in earlier years, camping and attending carnivals.
Ruth is survived by two children, Barry L., husband of Sandy (Heiney) Turner of Lancaster, Linda M., wife of George Foreman of Stevens; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy A. Weber; a brother, Leonard Frankhouser, and two sisters, Kathryn Wingenroth, and Gloria Eby.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 1 to 2 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM with Pastor Arthur T. Karick officiating. Interment will take place in Middle Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Road, Stevens, PA 17578.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.