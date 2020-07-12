On Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 Ruth A. Tormas, age 83, passed away with her son, Steven by her side.
Born and raised in NYC, Ruth started her career as an attendant at Woolworth's at the age of 17. Her first real job at 18 was working at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital as an x-ray transcriber. When she moved with her family in 1973, she started work at Osteopath Hospital where she remained until she retired in 2016. When she started, she was 1 of 2 people who were bilingual. She translated for many who could not speak English.
Besides loving to smile and dance, she loved her pets, Mr. Nacho and her parrot PJo. She was active as a volunteer and at one time president of ABWA.
She was predeceased by William S. Tormas. She is survived by her brother, George of Landisville and her sister, Cessie of Georgia. Also surviving are two sons, William G. of Lancaster and Steven G. (Wendy) of Millersville.
She will be greatly missed!
Funeral services are private. If desired, contributions may be sent to the Pet Pantry of Millersville, PA.
