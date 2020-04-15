Ruth A. Spickler, 77, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Martin S. and Arlene E. (Ginder) Spickler.
Ruth was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1960. She later graduated from Messiah College. Ruth retired from Engle Printing in 2019. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Brethren in Christ Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed hosting holiday gatherings. Ruth never turned away a stray cat.
Ruth is survived by three brothers: John Spickler, husband of Linda of Columbia, James Spickler, husband of Linda of Mount Joy, and David Spickler, husband of Maureen of VA. Also surviving are six nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a great nephew.
A graveside service honoring Ruth's life will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Pleasant Brethren in Christ Church, 1756 Mt. Pleasant Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »