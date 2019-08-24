Ruth A. Spade, 70, of Lancaster, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 surrounded by her daughter Connie and her dog Katie. She was the wife of the late William P. Spade who died January 16, 2019. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Edna Ulrich Ruhl.
A homemaker, she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids, her dog "Katie" and with her sister Gerry. She also enjoyed flower gardening and taking drives.
Surviving her is a daughter Connie L. wife of Jeffrey Groff of Willow Street; 6 grandchildren; and a sister Geraldine Rittenhouse of Strasburg. She was preceded in death by a daughter Debra Spade; and 2 brothers Elmer Ruhl and Kenneth Ruhl.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00Am with Pastor R. Blake Deibler officiating. Interment will follow in New Providence Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service.
