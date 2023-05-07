Ruth A. Rohrer Nissley, 97 of Lititz, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away Friday, May 5th at Landis Homes. Born in Lampeter, she was the daughter of the late Jacob H. and Anna Groff Rohrer and the wife of the late John H. Nissley who passed away in 2013. She would have celebrated her 98th birthday on June 2nd.
Ruth lived in Rapho Township for over 60 years as a full-time homemaker and devoted mother. She enjoyed working alongside her husband on the farm. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking and serving others.
She was a charter member of Bethel Mennonite Church, Lancaster, where she served as Hospitality Chairperson and a Sunday School teacher. She later attended Landisville Mennonite Church and was active in their sewing circle. She was a 4-H leader for over 40 years and volunteered at the Mennonite Home and Mount Joy Meals on Wheels.
She is survived by four children, Darwin Nissley (Deb) of Mount Joy; Trudy Capers (Dino) of Lititz, Bernard Nissley (Rhonda) of Mount Joy and Rosey Nissley (Crystal) of Flourtown, PA. She is also survived by three grandsons, Travis Nissley (Colleen) of West Chester, PA Clark Nissley of Missoula, MT and Justin Nissley of Mount Joy, as well as three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Swarr and Edna Buckwalter and three brothers, Melvin G. Rohrer, J. Lloyd Rohrer and Harold G. Rohrer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth's memorial service on Friday May 12th at 7 p.m. at Landisville Mennonite Church, 3320 Bowman Road, Landisville. Visitation with the family will be at the church before the service from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. and following the service. Interment will be private. The family extends their gratitude to the compassionate caregivers at Landis Homes where she lived for the past 9 months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mount Joy Meals on Wheels, 20 Harter Street, Marietta, PA 17547 or Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), 21 South 12th Street, Akron, PA 17501. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com