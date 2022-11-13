Ruth A. Reitz, 79, of Homestead Village, entered into her Lord's presence on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Elvin L. Reitz who passed away on June 13, 2022. She was born in Manheim, daughter of the late Andrew N. and Nora Groff Miller.
Ruth was a nurse, having worked at St. Joseph Hospital, the Mennonite Home and several daycare centers. She was a member of Lancaster Alliance Church and was active in childcare at the church. She enjoyed cross-stitching, hosting international students and keeping in touch with her family. She loved people and was a people-person.
She is survived by three brothers: David G. Miller, Lancaster, Andrew G. (Naomi) Miller, Manheim and Daniel G. (Joyce) Miller, Lebanon. One sister-in-law: Ethel Miller, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by one brother: John G. Miller.
The Funeral Service will be held at Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Joseph D. Burchill, officiating. The Private Interment will be in Erisman Mennonite Cemetery. Viewing will be at the church from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Lancaster Alliance Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »