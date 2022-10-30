Ruth A. Mease

Ruth Ann Mease, 93, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Moravian Manor, where she had lived for the past 17 and a half years. Prior to moving to the Manor, she lived at 221 N. Broad Street, Lititz for 53 years.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John Franklin Heagy I, and Leah Hess Smith Heagy Espenshade. She was the wife of the late Jay Raymond Mease for 50 years until his passing in March of 2002.
Ruth grew up on a farm in West Lampeter Township and graduated with the Class of 1946 from West Lampeter High School. She worked first at the Simplex Box Company and then at Armstrong until 1954. Later she worked in the office of Lincoln Avenue Garage, the family business. She was a member of the Lititz United Methodist Church. After retirement, she enjoyed several trips to Bermuda, bus trips to Branson, Missouri, and Country & Western singers at Hershey Park Stadium.
Surviving are a son, John R., husband of Gale Mease of Lititz, and a daughter, Marie M., wife of Thomas Gauron of Hudson, NH. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Mrs. Lorraine Heagy, of Lititz, two nephews, John F. Heagy III of New Jersey, Michael D. Heagy, husband of Virginia Chang of New York, a niece, Lorrie Heagy of Alaska, and two great-nephews, Emil and Ivan Heagy of New York. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Jane Heagy, and a brother, John F. Heagy II.
A private memorial will be held by the family. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
