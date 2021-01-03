Ruth A. Huber, age 84 of Calvary Homes passed away December 29, 2020. Ruth was born in West Lampeter Township, daughter of Ross and Ella Brenemen Huber.
Ruth was a missionary with South America Missions and Peru and Colombia. She served the Lord for 44 years in South America. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and was a graduate of Lancaster Bible College. She is survived by her brother, Raymond D. husband of Elaine (Gish) Huber, and her sister, Marianne Busswood. She was preceded in death by her brother, James C. Huber.
Interment will be private in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Calvary Fellowship Homes.
Ruth's family would like to thank the staff at Calvary Homes for the devoted care she received. Many of the staff will remember Ruth by her beautiful smile.
