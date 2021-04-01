Ruth A. Grimes, 96, formerly of West Lawn, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the care of Phoebe Berks. She was the widow of Irwin R. Grimes, who passed away January 2, 2009.
She was born in Allentown to the late Louis and Anna (Weber) Kern. From 1948 until her retirement in 1983, Ruth co-owned with her husband Grimes Distributing Company of Sinking Spring.
She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church.
A longtime member of the Green Valley Country Club, Ruth enjoyed going dancing there every Saturday night for many years. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing, and tennis, as well as pinochle and bridge with her friends.
Ruth is survived by her son, Glenn I. Grimes, husband of Theresa Noviello-Grimes, Columbia, PA; her grandchildren Kelly, Michael, Molly, and Mark; her step-grandchildren Nathan and Jamie; and her ten great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Brenda G. Grimes, her brother Robert Kern, and her sister Dorothy Seyler.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory may be offered to the ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 10 AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 2600 St. Albans Dr., Reading, PA 19609, with entombment to follow at Gethsemane Mausoleum. Visitation with the family will be held at the church from 9:30 until the start of Mass. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.