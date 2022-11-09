Ruth A. Gregg, 80, of New Holland, died at her home on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Ruth retired in 2008 as a mixer at Pepperidge Farms for over 27 years.
She enjoyed needlepoint, birds, flowers, and traveling, especially to Bar Harbor. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, as evidenced by the decorations in her home. Early in her life she was a fox hunter.
Surviving is her partner Kenneth Lee Henry, Sr., a daughter Jen married to Elias (Lou) Stoltzfus, Kinzers, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, her Maine Coon cat Bubba, two step-children, Kenneth Lee Henry, Jr. (Robin) Coatesville, Brandy Rae Henry, New Holland, four step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son Mark T. Gregg and a step-son Arvil J. C. Henry.
At her request, there will be no formal service. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
