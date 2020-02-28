Ruth A. Graybill, of Richland, PA, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the age of 89 years, 2 months and 5 days. She was born on December 21, 1930 in Thompsontown, Juniata County, daughter of the late W. Banks and Anna (Weaver) Weaver and the wife of the late Elvin L. Graybill. She was a member of the Texter Mountain Mennonite Church.
Ruth is survived by two sons, Elvin, Jr., Newmanstown, PA; and Charles, Elkton, MD; three daughters: Anna Jean, wife of Marvin Hershberger, Bergholtz, OH; Gloria and Dawn, both at home; 21 grandchildren; and 56 great-grandchildren. She was the last of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by four brothers, John, Samuel, David and Daniel; and four sisters, Elizabeth, Mary, Rebecca, and Anna, wife of the late Glenn Graybill.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10 AM in the Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. Interment will be made in the Richland Mennonite Cemetery. Viewing on Monday from 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM at the Fairview Mennonite Reception Center. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
A living tribute »