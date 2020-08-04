Ruth A. Furches, age 91, of West Grove and formerly of Oxford, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Twin Pines Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Joseph D. Furches, Sr. who passed away on March 26, 1999. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Marcus and Edith McNiss Pless. In her free time, Ruth loved flower gardening and crocheting.
Surviving are 4 children: Joseph D. Jr. husband of Charlene Furches of Nottingham, Mary Watson of Bear, DE, Nancy Harris of West Grove, and Lucille Souminen of Quarryville, and 4 grandchildren: Daniel Watson, David Watson, Damien Porter, and Mathew Furches. She was preceded in death by 4 sisters: Velma Reinhart, Gladys Morley, Marie Hershour, and Maldine "Peg" Spencer, and a brother: Marcus Pless, Jr.
A graveside service will take place from Union Cemetery, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, on Thursday, August 6th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10:30 until time of service. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating. You may wish to bring chairs and please follow CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing. reynoldsandshivery.com
