Ruth A. Barto, 94, of Lititz, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Luther Acres Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mary Wright Shue. Ruth was the loving wife of the late Calvin W. "Barty" Barto who died in June of 2004 following 58 years of marriage. Ruth and her husband were the owners and operators for 7 years, of the former Barto's Inn, located along route 72 in Manheim, which closed in 1982. For over 25 years Ruth worked in the food service department for the Manheim Auto Auction; previously, she was employed as a waitress at the former Stock Yard Inn and Kegels Seafood Restaurant in Lancaster. She was an active and faithful member of Westgate Baptist Church, Lancaster. Ruth loved taking care of her home, and she especially treasured the time of tending to her plants and flowers that surrounded the family residence in Manheim Borough. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Ruth cherished the time she could spend with her family, to whom she was deeply devoted her whole life.
Surviving is a daughter, Carolyn A. Lutz of Middletown, two sons: Michael I. husband of Connie Barto of Lititz, James D. husband of Sherri Barto of Manheim, eight grandchildren: Brian, Wendy, Tim, Troy, Kelly, Shawn, Chad, Laura, fourteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandson. Preceding her in death are two brothers: Paul and James Shue, and three sisters: Martha Barto, Minnie Wagner, and Dorothy Haldeman.
The family would like to thank the staff at Luther Acres Retirement Community, and Masonic Village Hospice for the sincere and genuine care given to Ruth during her illness.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth's Memorial Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Ruth's memory to: Masonic Homes Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com