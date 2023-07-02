Ruth A. Barto

Memorial services for Ruth A. Barto will take place at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Ruth's memory to: Masonic Homes Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com

