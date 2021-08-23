Ruth A. Barr, 80 of Columbia passed away Monday morning, August 16, 2021 at Susquehanna Nursing and Rehab. Born in Lancaster on June 21, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Paul H. and Mary B. Humphrey Brubaker. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Larry H. Barr.
Ruth worked for Penfield Chicken in Lebanon. She enjoyed crocheting, being outside, and visiting her friends.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Deborah A. Rutter, wife of Stephen Nolt of Mountville and Sharon D. Rutter of Mountville; 2 sons, John D. Rutter of Columbia and Daniel S. Rutter of Quarryville; 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, R. Eugene and Curtis Brubaker and her sisters, Bonnie Catalano and Fay Robles. Ruth was preceded in death by her grandson, Coty S. Rutter; brothers, Robert, William and Junior Brubaker and sisters, Mary Gillenwater and Ethel Boyd.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth's graveside funeral service on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 1PM from the Marticville UM Church Cemetery, 641 Marticville Road, Pequea with Mary Burger officiating.
For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
Browse »